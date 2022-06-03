Walmart plans to launch four new high-tech fulfillment centers
Jun. 03, 2022 5:32 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announced plans to build four new high-tech fulfillment centers, one of which will be located in Greencastle, Pennsylvania, one in Joliet, Illinois and one in McCordsville, Indiana.
- All the facilities are scheduled to open during summer 2022 to 2024.
- The fulfillment center will implement state-of-the-art automation technology for customers and members with access to next- or two-day shipping on more items than ever before.
- "Through our automated storage system and patent-pending five step process, we'll not only provide increased comfort for associates but also double the storage capacity and double the number of customer orders we're able to fulfill in a day," SVP, Automation, and innovation David Guggina commented.