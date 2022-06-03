SPAC Biotech Acquisition defers shareholders meeting on Blade Therapeutics merger approval
Jun. 03, 2022 5:45 AM ETBiotech Acquisition Company (BIOT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) said a meeting of its shareholders to approve its proposed business combination with Blade Therapeutics has been postponed to a later date, which has not yet been determined.
- BIOT said the postponement of the extraordinary general meeting is aimed to allow for more time to satisfy all conditions necessary to effect the closing of the proposed Business Combination.
- The company added that as of June 2, a sufficient number of its shareholders have voted to approve the business combination.
- The record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting, remains March 28, 2022.
- The company noted that its board continues to recommend that shareholders vote in favor of the proposals.
- In November 2021, BIOT and Blade Therapeutics signed an agreement to merge wherein the combined company will be called Blade Biotherapeutics and the shares would potentially list on Nasdaq under the symbol "BBTX".
- BIOT +5.77% to $9.72 premarket June 3