Alaska Air updates Q2 revenue forecast to higher growth range

Jun. 03, 2022 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft taking off - Los Angeles International Airport (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/LAX' title='8i Acquisition 2 Corp.'>LAX</a>)

Laser1987/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) reported system-wide completion rates at 96% in April and 98% in May.
  • The airline plans to step capacity back to 2019 levels and return to a single mainline fleet, with our A320 aircraft targeted for retirement no later than early 2023.
  • The company expects FY22 capacity to be below the low end of its previous guide of flat to down 3% versus 2019.
  • Expected total revenue compared to 2019 has increased by 6.5 points at the midpoint, as load factors have increased, and passenger yields remain at double-digit percentages above 2019 levels.
  • Q2 Forecast:

  • Shares trading 1.1% higher premarket.
