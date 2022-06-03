Alaska Air updates Q2 revenue forecast to higher growth range
Jun. 03, 2022 5:48 AM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) reported system-wide completion rates at 96% in April and 98% in May.
- The airline plans to step capacity back to 2019 levels and return to a single mainline fleet, with our A320 aircraft targeted for retirement no later than early 2023.
- The company expects FY22 capacity to be below the low end of its previous guide of flat to down 3% versus 2019.
- Expected total revenue compared to 2019 has increased by 6.5 points at the midpoint, as load factors have increased, and passenger yields remain at double-digit percentages above 2019 levels.
- Q2 Forecast:
- Shares trading 1.1% higher premarket.