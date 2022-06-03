Qudian announces repurchase right notification for convertible senior notes
Jun. 03, 2022 5:57 AM ETQudian Inc. (QD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) notified holders of its 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 wherein each holder has the right, at the option of such holder, to require the company to repurchase all of such holder's notes or any portion thereof that is an integral multiple of $1,000 principal amount for cash on July 1, 2022.
- The repurchase right expires on June 30, 2022.
- The repurchase price for such notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus any accrued and unpaid interest, but excluding, July 1, 2022.
- As of May 31, 2022, $47.5M in principal amount of the notes outstanding.
- Shares trading 1.2% lower premarket.