Cigna reaffirms FY22 outlook ahead of investor day event

Jun. 03, 2022 6:34 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

economic forecasts for 2022. businessman writes forecasts for 2022 on virtual screen. New Year 2022 forecasts. Businessman in suit forecast analysis plan profit chart with pen

Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cigna (NYSE:CI) has reaffirmed FY22 guidance ahead of its Investor Day event scheduled to take place today.
  • The company continues to see annual consolidated adjusted revenues of at least $177B vs. $178.44B consensus, adjusted income from operations on a per share basis of at least $22.60 vs. $22.73 consensus, and long-term average annual adjusted EPS growth of 10% – 13%.
  • The outlook includes the impact of expected future share repurchases, anticipated 2022 dividends, and assumes that the previously announced divestiture of Cigna's international life, accident, and supplemental benefits businesses will close in Q2 2022.
  • Recently, Cigna was upgraded at Bank of America on end-market outlook and shift to value
