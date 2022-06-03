MarketAxess reports 45% growth in May total trading average daily volume

Jun. 03, 2022 6:49 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) reported $34.8B in total trading average daily volume (+45%) consisting of credit ADV of $12B, up 16%, and rates ADV of $22.8B, up 66%.
  • U.S. high-grade ADV stood at $5.7B (+16%); estimated market share of 21.7% compared to 20.4%.
  • U.S. high-yield ADV of $1.7B (+16%); estimated market share of 15.9%, up from 14.1%.
  • Emerging markets ADV rose 21% to $2.8B, Eurobond ADV dropped 11% to $1.4B.
  • U.S. Treasury ADV rose 65% to $22.3B
  • The trading firm saw a record monthly portfolio trading volume of $8B; QTD, portfolio trading volume has already surpassed Q1 2022 levels.
  • Shares trading down 1.3% down premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.