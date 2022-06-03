MarketAxess reports 45% growth in May total trading average daily volume
Jun. 03, 2022 6:49 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) reported $34.8B in total trading average daily volume (+45%) consisting of credit ADV of $12B, up 16%, and rates ADV of $22.8B, up 66%.
- U.S. high-grade ADV stood at $5.7B (+16%); estimated market share of 21.7% compared to 20.4%.
- U.S. high-yield ADV of $1.7B (+16%); estimated market share of 15.9%, up from 14.1%.
- Emerging markets ADV rose 21% to $2.8B, Eurobond ADV dropped 11% to $1.4B.
- U.S. Treasury ADV rose 65% to $22.3B
- The trading firm saw a record monthly portfolio trading volume of $8B; QTD, portfolio trading volume has already surpassed Q1 2022 levels.
- Shares trading down 1.3% down premarket.