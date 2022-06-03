Vasta announces investment in educbank

Jun. 03, 2022 7:03 AM ETVasta Platform Limited (VSTA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Vasta Platform's (NASDAQ:VSTA) subsidiary, Somos Sistemas de Ensino establishes the terms and conditions for the issuance and the payment of new shares on Educbank Gestão de Pagamentos Educacionais.
  • Per the agreement, the investment will be made in installments over a two-year period, upon subscription of new Educbank shares, according to the growth of students served by Educbank and other conditions.
  • Educbank is the first financial ecosystem dedicated to K-12 schools, intended to expand access to quality education in Brazil, through services’ management and financial support to educational institutions by providing payment guaranty to school tuitions.
  • By tapping the K-12 tuitions payment means, total payment volume is estimated at R$70B per year.
  • Press Release
