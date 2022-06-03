Novo Nordisk (NVO) once-weekly insulin icodec showed to be as good as Sanofi's (SNY) Lantus (insulin glargine) and Novo's own Tresiba (insulin degludec) in two separate late-stage studies.

The company's ONWARDS clinical program has six trials. A trial called ONWARDS 2 had met its main goal and the results were announced in April.

ONWARDS 1:

The Denmark-based company announced in a June 3 press release, 52-week results from a phase 3a trial, dubbed ONWARDS 1, which is a 78-week study evaluating once-weekly insulin icodec versus insulin glargine U100, both in combination with non-insulin anti-diabetic treatment, in 984 insulin-naïve people with type 2 diabetes.

The study met its main goal of showing non-inferiority in reducing HbA1c (blood glucose levels) at week 52 with insulin icodec compared to insulin glargine.

The company said that from baseline HbA1c of 8.5% once-weekly insulin icodec achieved a superior reduction in estimated HbA1c of -1.55% compared to -1.35% for insulin glargine.

Icodec also achieved superior time in range (TIR) compared to insulin glargine.

Novo added that there was no statistically significant difference in estimated rates of severe or clinically significant hypoglycaemia (blood glucose below 3mmol/L) with 0.30 events per patient year for patients on insulin icodec and 0.16 events/patient/year for patients on insulin glargine.

Icodec was seen to be safe and well-tolerated, according to the company.

ONWARDS 6:

Novo reported 26-week data from from a phase 3a trial, called ONWARDS 6, which is a 52-week study evaluating once-weekly insulin icodec versus insulin degludec, both in combination with three daily mealtime insulin injections, in 582 people with type 1 diabetes.

The company said the study met its main goal of showing non-inferiority in reducing blood glucose levels (HbA1c) at week 26 with insulin icodec compared to insulin degludec.

From a baseline HbA1c of 7.6%, icodec helped reduce HbA1c by -0.47% compared to -0.51% for insulin degludec.

Novo, however, noted that there was a statistically significant higher estimated rate of severe or clinically significant hypoglycaemia (blood glucose below 3 mmol/L) with 19.93 events/patient/year for those on insulin icodec, compared to and 10.37 events/patient/year for patients on insulin degludec.

Icodec appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile, Novo added.

"The results of the main phase of ONWARDS 6 reflect the complexity of introducing a once-weekly insulin in basal bolus treatment for people with type 1 diabetes," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for Development at Novo (NVO).