Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares jumped 16% on Friday after the access security software company posted first-quarter results that topped expectations and raised guidance for the next quarter and rest of the year, with analysts pointing out no real fallout from the data breach earlier this year.

Stifel analyst Adam Borg noted that Okta (OKTA) is not "seeing any signs of a slowdown" in its business and Identity and Access Management, or IAM, is an "important cybersecurity priority" for the company.

"Net/net, we continue to believe that IAM remains an important cybersecurity priority, Okta remains well-positioned across workforce/customer use cases, and that the fallout from the breach should continue resolving in coming periods," Borg, who lowered the per-share price target to $115 from $195, wrote in a note to clients.

Truist analyst Joel Fishbein, who has a hold rating on Okta (OKTA) shares, called the results "impressive," despite the overhang of the data breach, seeing strength in both Workforce and CIAM.

"We view the recent deal wins and confidence of the raised guidance encouraging," Fishbein wrote.

On an adjusted basis, Okta (OKTA) lost 27 cents per share on an adjusted basis and generated $414.9M in revenue in the first-quarter, compared to estimates of a loss of 33 cents per share and $388.9M in sales. The company also said remaining performance obligations grew 43% year-over-year to $2.71B, with current remaining performance obligations growing 57% year-over-year to $1.41B.

Looking ahead to the second-quarter, Okta (OKTA) said it expects to lose between 31 cents and 32 cents per share on adjusted basis and revenue is expected to be between $428M and $430M. Analysts were expecting the company to lose 32 cents per share and generate $422.8M in revenue.

For the full-year, Okta (OKTA) now expects to lose between $1.11 and $1.14 per share, with sales between $1.81B and $1.82B, compared to a previous outlook of $1.78B and $1.79B. Analysts expect the company to generate $1.78B in sales.

Last month, investment firm Wells Fargo lowered its price target on Okta (OKTA) on the access security software company, citing lower profitability and growth.