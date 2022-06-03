American Eagle Outfitters fires off $200M in accelerated buybacks

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) announced a series of balance sheet moves aimed at strengthening its capital structure.

The retailer said it entered into exchange agreements with certain holders of its 3.75% convertible senior notes due 2025 in exchange for a combination of cash and shares. The notes to be exchanged represent approximately $342M of the outstanding principal amount.

The company has also entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank to repurchase $200M worth of stock. That amount works out to approximately 16.7M shares based on the closing price on June 2 and represents approximately 8% of the company’s fully diluted shares outstanding as of that date.

AEO expects to fund the cash portion of the amounts payable under the exchange agreements and the ASR using available cash on hand and borrowings under the company’s existing $400M ABL facility.

In addition, AEO is also pursuing an upsize and extension of its ABL facility to $600M with a term of 5 years to unlock additional liquidity.

Shares of AEO rose 2.05% in premarket trading on Friday.