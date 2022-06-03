Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) shares sank sharply on Friday after reporting a disappointing first quarter and forecast.

The Washington-based footwear retailer reported a two cent loss on EPS and a 20.9% decline in revenue to $220.69M. Analysts had anticipated a positive $0.07 and $218.03M for the first quarter headline figures, respectively. The cost of goods sold increased 4.2% from the prior year, with management noting that inflation, supply chain problems, and labor costs took their toll on the bottom line.

“On the expense side we experienced some headwinds in the first quarter of this year around labor, shipping and logistics costs as well as a shift in timing of certain marketing and training investments that resulted in us missing our EPS guidance,” CEO Rick Brooks explained. “As we look to the balance of the year, we are cognizant that the current macroeconomic environment is likely to deteriorate further and near-term year-over-year comparisons remain challenging.”

Management added that sales in May already look inauspicious. For the month, net sales decreased 20.9% compared to 2021 as stimulus is lapped. For the full second quarter, net sales are projected to be in the range of $232 to $239 million alongside EPS in the range of $0.45 to $0.55. The EPS expectations come in well below the $0.61 expected by analysts while the revenue range was also slightly short of the $239.9 forecast by Wall Street.

Shares fell nearly 8% in pre-market trading on Friday, building back slightly from even larger declines in Thursday’s after-hours.

Read the earnings call transcript.