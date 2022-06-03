Preferred Apartment Communities schedules shareholder meet for all-cash acquisition approval
Jun. 03, 2022 7:18 AM ETPreferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (APTS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) scheduled special meeting to approve the all-cash acquisition by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust is scheduled for June 7, 2022.
- On merger completion, PAC stockholders will be entitled to receive $25 in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes, in exchange for each share of common stock they own.
- Stockholders who held shares of common stock as of Apr. 11, 2022, the record date for the special meeting, are entitled to vote.