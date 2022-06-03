Preferred Apartment Communities schedules shareholder meet for all-cash acquisition approval

Jun. 03, 2022

  • Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) scheduled special meeting to approve the all-cash acquisition by Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust is scheduled for June 7, 2022.
  • On merger completion, PAC stockholders will be entitled to receive $25 in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes, in exchange for each share of common stock they own.
  • Stockholders who held shares of common stock as of Apr. 11, 2022, the record date for the special meeting, are entitled to vote.
