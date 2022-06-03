Aurora Cannabis repurchases $20 million of convertible notes

  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) repurchases an aggregate of ~C$25.3 million ($20 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of C$24.3 million ($19.2 million) in cash.
  • The purpose to repurchase a portion of the notes at a 5.25% discount to par value is to reduce the debt and save a total of C$9.5M or $7.5M annually starting from 3Q22.
  • The company's balance sheet holds ~C$455M in cash inclusive of the transaction announced today, and the company reiterates its expectation of achieving a positive Adjusted EBITDA run rate by the first half of fiscal 2023.
