American Airlines Group sees Q2 revenue ahead of prior outlook but capacity view narrowed

Jun. 03, 2022 7:41 AM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment

American Airlines Boeing 767-300/ER

Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) expects an increase in Q2 revenue by 11% to 12% compared to prior guidance of +6% to +8% vs. 2Q19, driven by continued strength in the demand and pricing environment.
  • Capacity  to come in at the low end of the prior guidance range ~92% to 94% vs. 2Q19.
  • Rise in jet fuel prices are expected to result in higher Q2 fuel costs compared to prior guidance, while CASM excluding fuel and net special items1 is up vs. prior guidance due to slightly lower capacity and higher selling expenses.
  • Shares down 1% premarket.
