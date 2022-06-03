American Airlines Group sees Q2 revenue ahead of prior outlook but capacity view narrowed
Jun. 03, 2022 American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) expects an increase in Q2 revenue by 11% to 12% compared to prior guidance of +6% to +8% vs. 2Q19, driven by continued strength in the demand and pricing environment.
- Capacity to come in at the low end of the prior guidance range ~92% to 94% vs. 2Q19.
- Rise in jet fuel prices are expected to result in higher Q2 fuel costs compared to prior guidance, while CASM excluding fuel and net special items1 is up vs. prior guidance due to slightly lower capacity and higher selling expenses.
- Shares down 1% premarket.