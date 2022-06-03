Amylyx stock rises 16% as FDA extends review period of ALS drug which failed panel backing

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended its the review period by three months for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:AMLX) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) medicine AMX0035 to have more time to review additional analyses of data.
  • The FDA will now make a decision on the company's New Drug Application (NDA) by Sept. 29. Previously the date was set for June 29.
  • In March, a majority of an advisory panel of the FDA had voted against the approval of AMX0035 citing that data from single-trial & open-label study did not establish that the drug was effective.
  • Amylyx (AMLX) said in a June 3 release that the FDA needed more time to review additional analyses of data from the company’s clinical studies.
  • The FDA determined that submission of this information was a major amendment to the NDA, resulting in an extension of the review period, said the company.
  • ALS is a progressive nervous system disorder affecting the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, thus leading to loss of muscle control.
  • AMLX +15.66% to $11.30 premarket June 3
