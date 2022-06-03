Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) shares gained on Friday after reporting a beat on earnings and raising forecasts.

The St. Helena, California-based winemaker narrowly beat on top and bottom lines for the fiscal third quarter. As a publicly traded company, the company has yet to miss analyst estimates on EPS and revenue.

“Keeping pace with our level of robust demand can be a challenge for any high growth company, especially in times where the global supply chain is in considerable disarray like today,” CEO Alex Ryan told analysts on Thursday evening. “I am tremendously proud of how our entire organization continues to execute strategically.”

He added that significant cost increases and inventory shortages have impacted the entire wine industry. Ryan lauded his team for being able to overcome these headwinds and continuing to make adjustments. That reliability, in his view, will continue to increase the company’s market share.

“In light of strong year-to-date performance and our confidence in executing irrespective of the macro events occurring, we are raising and narrowing each of our net sales, adjusted EBITDA and EPS guidance ranges,” Ryan concluded, reinforcing management’s bullishness on navigating these headwinds.

Moving forward, the company now expects to report EPS in the range of $0.59 to $0.62 per diluted share, net sales of $369M to $373M, and adjusted EBITDA of $125M to $128M. The company had previously forecast an EPS range of $0.55 to $0.58, net sales of $364 to $369M, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $121M to $125M.

Read the earnings call transcript.