Tradeweb reports 21% growth in May ADV

Jun. 03, 2022 7:51 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TWreported trading volume for May 2022 stood at $25T; ADV for the month stood at $1.19T (+21.4% Y/Y).
  • In May, Tradeweb set new ADV records in fully electronic U.S. High Grade credit, Repurchase Agreements and municipal bond trading.
  • U.S. government bond ADV was up 29.4% to $136B while European government bond ADV increased 16.4% to $36B.
  • Mortgage ADV dropped 19.4% to $150.3B.
  • Fully electronic U.S. Credit ADV was up 32.8% to $4.1B and European credit ADV was down 0.9% to $1.7B.
  • U.S. ETF ADV was up 33.5% to $7.6B and European ETF ADV was up 20.6%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.