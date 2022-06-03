Tradeweb reports 21% growth in May ADV
Jun. 03, 2022 7:51 AM ETTradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) reported trading volume for May 2022 stood at $25T; ADV for the month stood at $1.19T (+21.4% Y/Y).
- In May, Tradeweb set new ADV records in fully electronic U.S. High Grade credit, Repurchase Agreements and municipal bond trading.
- U.S. government bond ADV was up 29.4% to $136B while European government bond ADV increased 16.4% to $36B.
- Mortgage ADV dropped 19.4% to $150.3B.
- Fully electronic U.S. Credit ADV was up 32.8% to $4.1B and European credit ADV was down 0.9% to $1.7B.
- U.S. ETF ADV was up 33.5% to $7.6B and European ETF ADV was up 20.6%.