CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) said on Friday that its green hydrogen project in Minneapolis is operational, making the company among the first U.S. utilities to produce zero-carbon hydrogen for blending with its natural gas supply.

CenterPoint (CNP) said the primary goal of the pilot project is to gain operational experience with the technology for making green hydrogen and how it can be integrated most effectively into the local natural gas distribution system to lower the carbon content of delivered energy.

"With this pilot project, we are exploring the potential of green hydrogen as a safe, zero-carbon energy resource that can be delivered through our local gas distribution systems to benefit both our customers and the environment," the company said.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP) recently reiterated guidance for 8% adjusted EPS annual growth through 2024.