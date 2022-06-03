Commercial-stage biotech Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) announced a mixed performance for its liver disease therapy Ocaliva (obeticholic acid or OCA) from two studies on Friday to support the post-marketing regulatory requirements of the drug.

Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, was cleared by the FDA in 2016 under accelerated approval for primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

The company started a Phase 3b/4 confirmatory clinical outcomes study called COBALT to support its post-marketing requirements. However, the trial was discontinued early on the advice of regulators and the study’s data monitoring committee.

The available data indicate that Ocaliva was found to have no statistically significant difference compared to placebo on the primary endpoint in terms of the time to the first occurrence of clinical endpoints such as all-cause death and liver transplant.

“Given these factors, the data from COBALT could not provide a fulsome assessment of the impact of Ocaliva on clinical outcomes,” Intercept (ICPT) added.

However, one of the two real-world studies for the treatment called HEROES-US indicated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in clinical outcomes such as all-cause death and liver transplant for the Ocaliva group versus the control.

The company plans to share the data in a data package it intends to submit to the FDA in 2H 2022 for post-marketing requirements.

Read: In May, Intercept (ICPT) announced an agreement with Europe-based Advanz Pharma (OTCPK:CXRXF) to sell a license to commercialize Ocaliva in regions outside the U.S.