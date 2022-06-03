York Harbour Metals upsizes private offering of units to C$10M
Jun. 03, 2022 8:00 AM ETYork Harbour Metals Inc. (YORKF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- York Harbour Metals (OTCPK:YORKF) has upsized its previously announced brokered private placement offering for gross proceeds of up to $10M.
- The offering will consist of a combination of flow-through units with each FT unit consisting of one common share priced at $1.20; one common share unit and one-half of one common share purchase warrant priced of $1.00/unit; and each charity FT unit consisting of one common share priced of $1.50/charity FT unit.
- Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of C$1.50/warrant share at any time up to 24 months.
- The agents' options to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the number of Units, FT Units and Charity FT Units sold in the offering.
- The proceeds from the sale of units will be used for exploration and development of the Company's York Harbour Project located in Newfoundland and for general working capital purposes.
- All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and a day from the date of distribution.
- Offering is scheduled to close on or about the week of June 20, 2022.