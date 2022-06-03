Moody's (NYSE:MCO) stock is falling 1.6% in Friday premarket trading after Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik downgrades the credit rating company to Equalweight after MCO's CEO recently said debt issuance in April and May have been "even softer" than the company expected in its FY guidance of a mid-teens decline.

The downgrade comes after competitor S&P Global (SPGI) on Wednesday suspended its 2022 guidance on weak debt issuance.

"We believe it might be a while before we see big and sustained rebounds in issuance activity (as we have been accustomed to the past several years) — and from this point on it's likely more tied to the economic cycle or GDP+," Patnaik wrote in note to clients.

In addition, the near-term outlook may be more volatile "after JPM CEO Jamie Dimon quickly downgraded his view on the global economy from 'storm clouds' to a 'hurricane'," he added.

Between MCO and SPGI, Patnaik prefers S&P Global (SPGI) for its "info powerhouse" ability to pull forward cost synergies from its IHS Markit merger and to accelerate buybacks at a lower price. SPGI shares are down 0.8% Friday premarket.

Patnaik's Equalweight rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Sell and the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

Last month, SA contributor WideAlpha called Moody's (MCO) reasonably valued for a high-quality business