Applied Therapeutics stock rises on EMA orphan drug status for metabolic disorder drug AT-007

Jun. 03, 2022 8:05 AM ETApplied Therapeutics, Inc. (APLT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

The European Medicines Agency (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/EMA' title='eMagin Corp'>EMA</a>). The stamp and an imprint

Waldemarus/iStock via Getty Images

  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted orphan medicinal product designation to Applied Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:APLT) AT-007 (gavorestat) to treat Galactosemia.
  • Galactosemia is a rare, genetic metabolic disorder which affects the body's ability to convert galactose to glucose. When not metabolized properly, galactose is converted to the toxic metabolite, galactitol, causing neurological complications, including issues with speech, cognition, behavior, and motor skills, and also juvenile cataracts and ovarian insufficiency in women. There are about 4K patients with Galactosemia in the EU and 120 new births per year, according to the company.
  • "We plan to meet with the EMA in the third quarter to discuss a potential MAA submission in Europe for conditional approval based on available biomarker data or for full approval based on expected clinical outcomes data," said Applied Founder and CEO Shoshana Shendelman.
  • The EMA's orphan product status provides certain incentives, including 10 years of market exclusivity if the drug is approved and on the market.
  • APLT +7.38% to $1.31 premarket June 3
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.