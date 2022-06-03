Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) tie-up with Frontier Air Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) has gained a backer in Glass Lewis.

Just a week before a major shareholder vote on competing offers from JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Frontier Air (ULCC), proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis was announced as supportive of the merger with Frontier, the option preferred by management. The support breaks with previous proxy recommendations from firms like ISS that had thrown their weight behind JetBlue’s offer instead.

“We are pleased that Glass Lewis supports our Board’s unanimous recommendation to vote FOR the merger with Frontier,” Spirit CEO Ted Christie said “Glass Lewis shares our Board’s view that the Frontier transaction has an easier path to close and provides third party validation that JetBlue may have ulterior motives behind its offer.”

The proxy advisory firm’s report specifically noted not only the easier regulatory review, but the compatibility of the two companies overall for the equity-driven deal. The adoption of a reverse termination fee also assuaged some concerns the proxy firm had held.

Additionally, the report questioned the seriousness of JetBlue’s offer. For Glass Lewis, the motivation may have been merely to provide a distraction.

“We also believe there are valid questions regarding JetBlue’s motivations for making the JetBlue Offer, given that Spirit has been a vocal critic of the NEA between JetBlue and American Airlines (AAL), and Spirit could be a witness for the DOJ on the matter,” the report reads.

The commentary comes essentially in line with Ted Christie’s own review of JetBlue’s offer as a “cynical attempt to disrupt” the Frontier deal.

Read more on the sweetened deal from Frontier ahead of the June 10 vote.