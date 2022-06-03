Society Pass jumps 9% on acquisition of Singapore-based Gorilla Networks
Jun. 03, 2022 8:16 AM ETSociety Pass Incorporated (SOPA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) surges 9% PM on its first Singapore acquisition, Gorilla Networks, a leading next generation blockchain/web3 mobile virtual network operator.
- The company will incorporate Gorilla Networks’ proprietary blockchain/web3 technology onto the rest of company's ecosystem to drive SEA’s growing demand for a new meta-economy experience.
- Gorilla Networks is the first blockchain/web3-enabled MVNO to offer contract-free, on-demand mobile service as non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and users convert unused mobile data into digital assets- Gorilla GO tokens.
- With mobile data network coverage in over 160 countries, Gorilla Networks expects to dramatically increase its user base and expand throughout Southeast Asia with the rebound of the travel market in 2Q/3Q 2022.