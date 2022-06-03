Incannex adds over 19% with positive data for sleep apnea candidate

Jun. 03, 2022 8:22 AM ETIncannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

sleep apnea

enot-poloskun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL), an Australia-based developer of medicinal cannabinoids, has surged ~20% in the pre-market Friday after the company announced favorable results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for IHL-42X, an experimental drug for obstructive sleep apnoea.
  • The trial designed to evaluate IHL-42X versus placebo cut the primary endpoint apnoea hypopnea index (AHI) – a key measure to diagnose and monitor OSA – relative to baseline for all three doses, the company said.
  • Notably, there was a statistically significant (p<0.05) difference from baseline with low and medium doses.
  • With an average AHI decline of ~51% and a lower number of total treatment emergent adverse events compared to placebo, low dose IHL-42X was superior in terms of both efficacy and safety, the company added.
  • Incannex (IXHL) drew a Hold rating from Seeking Alpha contributor Donavan Jones ahead of its public debut early this year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.