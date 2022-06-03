Incannex adds over 19% with positive data for sleep apnea candidate
Jun. 03, 2022 8:22 AM ETIncannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL), an Australia-based developer of medicinal cannabinoids, has surged ~20% in the pre-market Friday after the company announced favorable results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for IHL-42X, an experimental drug for obstructive sleep apnoea.
- The trial designed to evaluate IHL-42X versus placebo cut the primary endpoint apnoea hypopnea index (AHI) – a key measure to diagnose and monitor OSA – relative to baseline for all three doses, the company said.
- Notably, there was a statistically significant (p<0.05) difference from baseline with low and medium doses.
- With an average AHI decline of ~51% and a lower number of total treatment emergent adverse events compared to placebo, low dose IHL-42X was superior in terms of both efficacy and safety, the company added.
