Hot Stocks: STNE gains on guidance, TSLA falls on Musk comments, ZUMZ and RH also slide

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) gained double digits in premarket trading after the firm announced a strong forward guidance. Furthermore, popular stock Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) sunk on comments made by CEO Elon Musk, who has a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

Also falling in early trading are Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) and RH (NYSE:RH). ZUMZ has sold off after the retailer reported a disappointing Q1 forecast. RH on the other hand is also in the red as the company warned against a softening demand backdrop.

Gainer

StoneCo (STNE) has surged +12.7% in early Friday trading. STNE trended higher on stronger guidance, as the firm sees Q2 revenue, payment volume, and adjusted earnings before taxes climbing from Q1 levels.

Decliners

Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA) has fallen 4.5% in premarket trading after Musk reportedly is looking to cut 10% of the electric vehicles workforce. Musk wrote in an email he was looking at those cuts and had a "super bad feeling" about the economy, which was sent to TSLA executives, with the subject line "pause all hiring worldwide."

Shares of Zumiez (ZUMZ) have dropped 10.7% after the firm reported a disappointing first quarter forecast. The footwear retailer announced a two-cent loss on EPS and a 20.9% decline in revenue to $220.69M.

The upscale American home furnishing company RH (RH) ticked lower by 3.3% after the stock warned against softening demand trends that began back when Russia invaded Ukraine and has further decelerated during the market sell-off over the past months.

Investors in the hunt for Wall Street's top winning and losing stocks throughout the course of the trading day should look towards Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.