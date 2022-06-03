Jobs growth slows in May to under 400K, unemployment rate stays at 3.6%

Job growth in May slowed from the months-long trend of adding 400K each month, but still added more jobs than economists expected. Meanwhile the unemployment rate stayed at 3.6% for the third month in a row, slightly weaker than anticipated, as more people came back into the workforce.

May nonfarm payrolls: +390K vs. 325K expected and +436K prior (revised from +428K).

The rebound in leisure and hospitality job continued during the month, adding 84K jobs. Other segments with notable gains are professional and business services (75K) and transportation and warehousing (47K).

Unemployment rate: 3.6% vs. 3.5% expected and 3.6% prior. the number of long-term unemployed (out of work for 27 weeks or more) edged down to 1.4M. That measure is 235K higher than in February 2020.

Labor force participation rate at 62.3%, ticked up from 62.2% in April. Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, points to a "nice move up in prime-age labor force participation rate; at 82.6%, it's at highest since pandemic began."

Average hourly earnings rose by $0.10, or 0.3%, to $31.95 in May, the same percentage increase as in April. On Y/Y basis, average hourly earnings increased 5.2%, in line with consensus, and down from 5.5% in the previous month. Average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls was 34.6 hours for the third straight month.

"Modest slowing in wage growth does denote a small policy gain for the Fed," RSM U.S. Chief Economist Joseph Brusuelas said.

Three-month average hourly wage gains of 4.3% eased from the 6.1% peak posted in January, he pointed out. "This is the type of data that will provide relief to policymakers attempting to slow the economy and prevent a wage price spiral," Brusuelas added.

The total nonfarm payroll for March was revised down by 30K to 398K and the change for April was revised up by 8K to 436K. The revisions indicate that employment in March and April were 22K lower than previously reported.

That downward revision in March's number means the +400K/month job gains streak officially ended two months ago, said Bankrate Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride.

"Job growth may slow further in the months ahead, but with nearly 2 open jobs for every unemployed worker, it would take a significant economic slowdown to keep payrolls from continuing to expand," he concludes.

On Thursday, ADP's gauge of job gains in May came in lower than expected.