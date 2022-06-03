Allianz faces $430M profit hit after deal to sell majority stake in its Russian operations
Jun. 03, 2022 8:35 AM ETAllianz SE (ALIZF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) is expecting to take a hit of EUR 400M ($430M) to profit after the German-based insurer agreed to sell a majority stake in its Russian operations to Interholding amid the war in Ukraine, according to a release.
- Upon closing of the deal, Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) will own 49.9% in the combined company, the company said, adding that the deal won't impact its solvency capitalization and cash position.
- The move comes after Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) in mid-March said it would reduce its business exposure in Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine.
- Interholding owns Russian insurer Zetta Insurance, which has over 120 points of sales in Russia, with over 6,500 agents in more than 150 Russian cities, according to the release.
- Previously, (May 17) Allianz Global Investors U.S. to pay $1B to settle SEC charges over options strategy.