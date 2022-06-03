TOP Ships stock sinks premarket on $7.2M registered direct offering
Jun. 03, 2022 8:42 AM ETTop Ships Inc. (TOPS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) stock sank 23.2% premarket on Friday after the firm announced a ~$7.2M registered direct offering and a concurrent private placement.
- Under a securities purchase deal with an institutional investor, TOPS will sell 14.3M shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof).
- In the private placement, TOPS will issue warrants to purchase up to 14.3M shares.
- The combined effective purchase price for 1 share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and 1 warrant to purchase 1 share will be $0.50.
- The warrants, which will be immediately exercisable, will expire 5 years from the date of issue and will have an exercise price of $0.50/share.
- The offerings are expected to close on or about Jun. 7.