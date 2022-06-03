Mohawk Industries to acquire Grupo Industrial's ceramic tile business for $293M in all-cash deal
Jun. 03, 2022 8:46 AM ETMohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) stated Friday that it has signed a deal to acquire Vitromex ceramic tile business from Grupo Industrial Saltillo for $293M in cash.
- Founded in 1967, Vitromex opeartes four manufacturing facilities located throughout Mexico. The firm generated revenue pf about $204M in 2021.
- Flooring manufacturer - Mohawk - said the acquisition is to expand its customer base, manufacturing efficiencies and logistical capabilities in Mexican operations.
- "Ceramic tile is the primary flooring utilized in Mexico, and the market has grown approximately eleven percent in pesos per year over the past five years. Combined with Vitromex, we will offer our customers a complete array of residential and commercial products at all price points with enhanced service capabilities," commented Mohawk’s Chairman and CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in H2 2022.
