Novocure/Zai Lab's TTFields therapy meets main goal in phase 2 gastric cancer trial

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) said a mid-stage study of their investigational device for Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) met its main goal in patients with gastric cancer.

TTFields are electric fields that are believed to disrupt cancer cell division.

The companies said the phase 2 trial, dubbed EF-31, conducted in China, evaluated TTFields with standard-of-care (chemotherapy alone or in combination with trastuzumab, sold as Herceptin by Roche, for HER2-positive patients) as a first-line treatment in patients with gastroesophageal junction or gastric adenocarcinoma.

The trial met its main goal of objective response rate (ORR) with supportive signals across secondary endpoints, the companies said in a June 3 release.

Confirmed ORR was 50% for patients treated with TTFields together with standard-of-care chemotherapy. Initial analysis was conducted with a median follow-up period of 8.6 months.

The therapy reduced the risk of disease progression by a median 7.8 months. Duration of response was 10.3 months, the companies added.

The companies noted that median overall survival was not yet reached with a one-year survival rate of 72%.

TTFields therapy was well tolerated, with no increase in the systemic toxicity of the XELOX chemotherapy regimen or the combo regimen, and no high-grade skin toxicities were reported, according to the press release.

"The EF-31 results suggest that the addition of TTFields to standard therapies may offer better patient outcomes in gastric cancer and we are eager to continue exploring these potential benefits as we look ahead to a randomized phase 3 clinical study," said Novocure's CEO Asaf Danziger.