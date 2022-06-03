Sanofi and Immunocore inks clinical trial collaboration for skin cancer therapy
Jun. 03, 2022 8:48 AM ETImmunocore Holdings plc (IMCR)SNY, SNYNFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Commercial-stage biotech Immunocore Holdings (NASDAQ:IMCR) announced Friday that Sanofi (SNY) (OTCPK:SNYNF) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with the company to target certain patients with advanced skin cancers.
- Per the terms, Sanofi (SNY) will assess its product candidate SAR444245 in combination with Immunocore’s (IMCR) FDA-approved melanoma drug Kimmtrak in an ongoing Phase 1/2 study for a type of advanced unresectable or metastatic skin cancer.
- French pharma giant will be responsible for the clinical development and all costs related to the study, while Immunocore (IMCR) covers the expenses related to the manufacturing and supply of Kimmtrak.
- A U.S. and EU-approved treatment for certain unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma, Kimmtrak is set to undergo a randomized trial in 4Q 2022 with or without anti-PD1 therapy for patients with metastatic melanoma.
- Immunocore (IMCR) has five Bullish ratings currently on Wall Street compared to only one Hold rating.