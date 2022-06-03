TGTX, MULN and EFOI among pre market gainers
- Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) +116% Bristol Myers to acquire Turning Point Therapeutics for over $4B in cash.
- The Marygold Companies (MGLD) +32%.
- Energy Focus (EFOI) +26%.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) +23% as FDA extends review period of ALS drug which failed panel backing.
- Sprague Resources (SRLP) +20% to be taken private by Hartree Partners for $19/unit.
- Okta (OKTA) +15% on Q1 results.
- StoneCo (STNE) +12% on Q1 results.
- Society Pass (SOPA) +11% on acquisition of Singapore-based Gorilla Networks.
- CN Energy (CNEY) +9%.
- Mullen Automotive (MULN) +7%.
- Chegg (CHGG) +7% on additional $1B buyback authorization.
- Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) +6%.
- Applied Therapeutics (APLT) +5% on EMA orphan drug status for metabolic disorder drug AT-007.
- TG Therapeutics (TGTX) +6%.