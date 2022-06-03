FDA clears Legend Biotech's application to evaluate cancer CAR-T cell therapy LB1908
Jun. 03, 2022 8:52 AM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) on Friday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had cleared its investigational new drug application to evaluate its CAR-T cell therapy LB1908 in a phase 1 trial in the U.S.
- LB1908 is a CAR-T cell therapy that selectively targets the Claudin 18.2 protein which is commonly expressed in adults with gastric, esophageal or pancreatic cancers.
- The early-stage trial will evaluate the safety and tolerability of LB1908, as well as determine the recommended dose for the mid-stage trial and evaluate the preliminary efficacy.
- “Treatment options for patients with esophageal, stomach and pancreatic cancers have improved in the last ten years, but patients in the advanced stages still face poor prognoses worldwide," said LEGN VP of clinical development Lida Pacaud.
- “Based on prevailing research, we are optimistic that a CAR-T therapy targeting Claudin 18.2 can be integrated in future treatment strategies for those with relapsed or refractory gastrointestinal cancers. We look forward to the start of the trial,” Pacaud added.
- U.S.-listed shares of LEGN +0.1% to $43.28 in premarket trading.