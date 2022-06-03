The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) appears to have poached the person to head up its metaverse strategy from the top ranks of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

According to a report from Variety, Disney (DIS) has hired Mark Bozon to head up its next generation story initiative, which included the company's metaverse efforts. Bozon, who had been the creative director for games for Apple Arcade, said in a May 20 tweet that he was leaving Apple (AAPL) after 12 years with the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant. At the time of his tweet, Bozon didn't disclose that he was leaving Apple (AAPL) for Disney (DIS), saying only that he was "headed to an absolute dream job."

At Disney (DIS), Bozon will be in charge of setting the creative vision and direction for the company's next generation storytelling efforts and experiences. Bozon is believed to be responsible for working to build metaverse services and experiences that will work across the company's various businesses such as TV, toys, parks, films and gaming.

Separately, Truist Securities on Thursday cut its price target on Disney's (DIS) stock to $135 a share from $160, mostly due to concerns about how the company's parks business may end up being impacted by COVID-related shutdowns at its locations in Shanghai and Hong Kong.