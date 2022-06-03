Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), hoping to stave off unionization efforts at its retail stores, has agreed to make its work schedule for retail employees more flexible, Bloomberg reported.

The news outlet, citing employees familiar with the plans, added that some of the scheduling changes will take place "in the coming months."

In a recent video, Apple's (AAPL) head of Retail and People, Deirdre O'Brien, pushed back against unionization, but added that she was working to improve the day-to-day workings of retail employees.

"I am deeply committed to making Apple the best it could be for you, from scheduling to pay and benefits to development to the experience and environment in the stores,” O’Brien said in a recent video, according to Bloomberg.

As part of the changes, Apple (AAPL) will reportedly institute a minimum of 12 hours between shifts, up from 10 hours; a maximum of three days per week when employees work past 8 p.m., unless they work late shifts; no scheduling of more than five days in a row, down from six (though exemptions may be made); and full-time employees get a dedicated weekend day off each six-month period.

Last month, Apple (AAPL) told CNBC that it was raising the pay for corporate and retail workers, including raising the starting wage for retail employees to $22 per hour.

Three Apple (AAPL) stores across the U.S. have recently discussed forming a union, including the one in Atlanta, the one in New York City and another in Towson, Maryland.

However, the one in Atlanta, at the Cumberland Mall, recently withdrew its union election bid, according to several media reports.

The group representing the workers in New York's Grand Central Terminal, known as Fruit Stand Workers United, has reportedly called for an increase in hourly wages to at least $30 per hour.

They are looking for several other benefits, including increased tuition reimbursement, more vacation time, more retirement options and higher 401(k) matches, among others.

Last month, Apple (AAPL) was accused of union busting on two occasions by the Communications Workers of America.

