Exela Technologies receives new XBP contracts worth $18.3M
Jun. 03, 2022 9:01 AM ETExela Technologies, Inc. (XELA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) announced new customer wins worth $18.3M over the next three years.
- The new business is across two new logos and revenue will begin accruing in Q3 2022.
- Exela's Exchange for Bills and Payments, the largest revenue contributor in the ITPS accounting segment, continues to sign new logos.
- "These new wins demonstrate the flexibility and potential that XBP offers customers. Additionally, we have a pipeline of new opportunities that we are pursuing that leverage the strength of the XBP platform," SVP and Business Manager commented.
- Shares trading 5.1% higher premarket.