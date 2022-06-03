Exela Technologies receives new XBP contracts worth $18.3M

  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) announced new customer wins worth $18.3M over the next three years.
  • The new business is across two new logos and revenue will begin accruing in Q3 2022.
  • Exela's Exchange for Bills and Payments, the largest revenue contributor in the ITPS accounting segment, continues to sign new logos.
  • "These new wins demonstrate the flexibility and potential that XBP offers customers. Additionally, we have a pipeline of new opportunities that we are pursuing that leverage the strength of the XBP platform," SVP and Business Manager commented.
  • Shares trading 5.1% higher premarket.
