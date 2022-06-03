Vaxart’s COVID-19 vaccine candidates show positive data in preclinical study
Jun. 03, 2022 9:04 AM ETVaxart, Inc. (VXRT)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) on Friday reported positive preliminary preclinical data that showed two of its COVID-19 vaccine candidates targeting either the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein for Wuhan or S protein for Omicron protected hamsters when challenged with the Omicron BA.1 variant.
- The company developed an Omicron specific vaccine candidate and compared it with its original vaccine candidate that is currently in Phase II trials.
- Both vaccines produced antibody responses to the S protein of Omicron, with the Omicron candidate slightly better at making serum IgG antibodies to the matched protein.
- On Thursday, the company reported positive preliminary data from its phase 1b trial of its oral norovirus vaccine candidate in adults aged 55-80 years.