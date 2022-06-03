Eastside Distilling subsidiary craft Canning enters agreement with Aprch Beverage

Jun. 03, 2022 9:07 AM ETEastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) subsidiary, Craft Canning + Printing entered into an asset purchase agreement and a services agreement with Aprch Beverage, maker of wellness beverages. 
  • Geoffrey Gwin, Eastside's CEO, commented, "we are excited to enter into this long-term relationship with Aprch, which has experienced stunning success building their CBD and wellness water brands.  This relationship launches Craft Canning into fixed co-packing CBD products with a world class client.  The deal highlights the value of our digital printing technology and our end-to-end production capabilities serving the Pacific Northwest."
