Eastside Distilling subsidiary craft Canning enters agreement with Aprch Beverage
Jun. 03, 2022 9:07 AM ETEastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) subsidiary, Craft Canning + Printing entered into an asset purchase agreement and a services agreement with Aprch Beverage, maker of wellness beverages.
- Geoffrey Gwin, Eastside's CEO, commented, "we are excited to enter into this long-term relationship with Aprch, which has experienced stunning success building their CBD and wellness water brands. This relationship launches Craft Canning into fixed co-packing CBD products with a world class client. The deal highlights the value of our digital printing technology and our end-to-end production capabilities serving the Pacific Northwest."