MSC Industrial Supply acquires Wisconsin-based metalworking distributor
Jun. 03, 2022 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM)
- MSC Industrial Supply (NYSE:MSM) stated Friday that it has acquired a distributor of metalworking tools and supplies - Engman-Taylor.
- The company said this acquisition is expected to be roughly neutral to MSC's fiscal 2022 earnings and slightly accretive to fiscal 2023 earnings.
- Based in Menomonee Falls, Engman-Taylor serves customers from two locations in Wisconsin, two in Illinois and one in North Carolina. Post-acquisition, Engman-Taylor is agreed upon to continue the business in its current name under the existing leadership of president and owner, Rick Star.
- "We are pleased that Engman-Taylor will be joining forces with MSC. Just as our roots go back to metalworking more than 80 years ago, Engman-Taylor brings decades of technical expertise in metalworking," said MSC President and CEO Erik Gershwind.