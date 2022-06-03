Hersha Hospitality upgraded to buy at Jefferies on sale of Urban Select Service assets
Jun. 03, 2022 9:09 AM ETHersha Hospitality Trust (HT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Jefferies on Friday has upped Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) to a Buy from Neutral given the hotel REITs' deal to sell seven non-core Urban Select Service ("USS") properties for $505M.
- HT stock is rising 2.2% in premarket trading.
- The asset sale, announced towards the end of April, boosts the earnings level of the portfolio to $33K/key from $32K/key. The portfolio's revenue per room jumped to $262 from $219. And the concentration of rooms in New York increased to 37% from 27%, Jefferies wrote in a note.
- "Ultimately, we believe this aspect could prove to add leverage to the recovery," Jefferies noted. And if the lodging recovery continues, further improvements to Hersha's (HT) financial profile could be achieved.
- Meanwhile, both SA's Quant Rating and the Average Wall Street Analyst Rating view HT shares as a Hold.
- In the beginning of May, Hersha Hospitality got upgraded to Buy at Stifel as asset sale helps to de-risk.