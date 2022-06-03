Hersha Hospitality upgraded to buy at Jefferies on sale of Urban Select Service assets

Jun. 03, 2022 9:09 AM ETHersha Hospitality Trust (HT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Beautiful modern hotel room

Ziga Plahutar/E+ via Getty Images

  • Jefferies on Friday has upped Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) to a Buy from Neutral given the hotel REITs' deal to sell seven non-core Urban Select Service ("USS") properties for $505M.
  • HT stock is rising 2.2% in premarket trading.
  • The asset sale, announced towards the end of April, boosts the earnings level of the portfolio to $33K/key from $32K/key. The portfolio's revenue per room jumped to $262 from $219. And the concentration of rooms in New York increased to 37% from 27%, Jefferies wrote in a note.
  • "Ultimately, we believe this aspect could prove to add leverage to the recovery," Jefferies noted. And if the lodging recovery continues, further improvements to Hersha's (HT) financial profile could be achieved.
  • Meanwhile, both SA's Quant Rating and the Average Wall Street Analyst Rating view HT shares as a Hold.
  • In the beginning of May, Hersha Hospitality got upgraded to Buy at Stifel as asset sale helps to de-risk.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.