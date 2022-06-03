Biogen, Bio-Thera present positive phase 3 data for their Actemra biosimilar candidate

Jun. 03, 2022 9:11 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Pain in all joints-conceptual artwork-3d Illustration

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and commercialization partner Bio-Thera Solutions on Friday presented what they deemed to be positive phase 3 data for BIIB800, their biosimilar candidate to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) arthritis drug Actemra.
  • The data was presented at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology.
  • Data from the late-stage comparative trial showed that the biosimilar candidate had equivalent efficacy and a comparable safety and immunogenicity profile to Actemra.
  • The late-stage study enrolled 621 patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis who got either BIIB800 or Actemra administered intravenously every 4 weeks.
  • Roche's Actemra has been approved for several indications for arthritis. It has also received U.S. FDA emergency approval to treat COVID-19.
  • BIIB and Bio-Thera in April 2021 had entered into a commercialization and licensing agreement to make and sell BIIB800.
  • BIIB stock -1.3% to $196 in premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.