Biogen, Bio-Thera present positive phase 3 data for their Actemra biosimilar candidate
Jun. 03, 2022 9:11 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and commercialization partner Bio-Thera Solutions on Friday presented what they deemed to be positive phase 3 data for BIIB800, their biosimilar candidate to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) arthritis drug Actemra.
- The data was presented at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology.
- Data from the late-stage comparative trial showed that the biosimilar candidate had equivalent efficacy and a comparable safety and immunogenicity profile to Actemra.
- The late-stage study enrolled 621 patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis who got either BIIB800 or Actemra administered intravenously every 4 weeks.
- Roche's Actemra has been approved for several indications for arthritis. It has also received U.S. FDA emergency approval to treat COVID-19.
- BIIB and Bio-Thera in April 2021 had entered into a commercialization and licensing agreement to make and sell BIIB800.
