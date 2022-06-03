AITX's subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices signs new dealer, receives multiple ROSA order

  • Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTCPK:AITX) wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices signed USA Security as a new authorized dealer and has received an order for 2 ROSA security robots from this new dealer.
  • USA Security designs fully integrated commercial security systems that utilize cutting-edge technology.
  • The company confirmed that the 2 ROSA security devices will be deployed at a large retail center located in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.
  • With the addition of the new authorized dealer, RAD’s dealer network has expanded to 43, covering the US, Canada, U.K., and the European Union.
  • Recently, AITX filed for uplisting to OTCQB.
