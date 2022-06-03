Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips downgraded Aon (NYSE:AON) and Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) to Underweight because brokers tend to underperform late in the property & casualty pricing cycle, "as we're in now."

He sees more pressure on global brokers with larger discretionary businesses, like AON and MMC.

Also "with tailwinds for the P&C brokers waning, we expect lower (more normalized) organic growth of 3-5% in 2023-24, a rebound in operating costs, and thus lower margin expansion going forward," Phillips wrote in a note to clients.

He also sees headwinds unique to Aon (AON) and Marsh & McLennan (MMC) due to their exposure to international markets. As well, the two stocks are both trading at premiums to the rest of the broker group.

The analyst's Underweight rating on MMC is more bearish than the Quant rating of Hold and the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

The Underweight call on AON contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and the average Wall Street rating of Hold.

SA contributor RB Equity holds a more bullish view of Marsh & McLennan (MMC) as premium pools are expected to grow strongly for the long term