NeoGenomics gets CAP certification for China lab paving way for use as potential trial site
Jun. 03, 2022 9:25 AM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) said it received CAP certification with zero deficiencies paving the way for it to offer its pharmaceutical partners an option to use its Suzhou laboratory for trials relating to patients in China, from early discovery through trial work in oncology drug development programs.
- "We have strategically partnered with local China CRO organizations to support our pharma customers. In 2020, we built our Suzhou lab and have offered multiple testing capabilities in China through strategic partners for the past few years," said NeoGenomics Chair and Interim CEO Lynn Tetrault.