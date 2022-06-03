Abbott says developing new continuous glucose-ketone monitoring system
Jun. 03, 2022 9:26 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Abbott (NYSE:ABT) on Friday said it is developing a new biowearable device that will continuously monitor glucose and ketone levels in one sensor.
- ABT said the system had already got a breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA. The company is already conducting clinical studies on the system, with trials to take place in 2023.
- The new glucose-ketone sensor will be the same size as Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 continuous glucose monitoring sensor.
- ABT said a glucose-ketone monitor is especially important for people with diabetes who may be at a higher risk of developing diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening condition where ketone levels rise to dangerous levels in the blood.
- ABT stock -0.1% to $117.35 in premarket trading.