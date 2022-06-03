Abbott says developing new continuous glucose-ketone monitoring system

Jun. 03, 2022 9:26 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment

Illinois Drugmaker Under Investigation By State Attorney General

Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT) on Friday said it is developing a new biowearable device that will continuously monitor glucose and ketone levels in one sensor.
  • ABT said the system had already got a breakthrough device designation from the U.S. FDA. The company is already conducting clinical studies on the system, with trials to take place in 2023.
  • The new glucose-ketone sensor will be the same size as Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 continuous glucose monitoring sensor.
  • ABT said a glucose-ketone monitor is especially important for people with diabetes who may be at a higher risk of developing diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening condition where ketone levels rise to dangerous levels in the blood.
  • ABT stock -0.1% to $117.35 in premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.