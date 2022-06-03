Hookipa posts positive preclinical data from arenaviral HIV therapeutic vaccines trial

Jun. 03, 2022

  • Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) on Friday announced positive preclinical data from arenaviral therapeutic vaccines that are being studied as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for HIV.
  • The studies are being done in collaboration with Gilead Sciences (GILD).
  • The company said the analyses were conducted with a simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV) model, commonly used in a preclinical setting as an analog to HIV.
  • The study showed both single-vector and alternating 2-vector therapy induced robust antigen-specific T cell and antibody responses in nonhuman primates.
  • The data were presented at the Keystone Symposium, titled Progress in Vaccine Development for Infectious Disease.
