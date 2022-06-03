Hookipa posts positive preclinical data from arenaviral HIV therapeutic vaccines trial
Jun. 03, 2022 9:28 AM ETHOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) on Friday announced positive preclinical data from arenaviral therapeutic vaccines that are being studied as a component of a potential functional curative regimen for HIV.
- (HOOK) up ~2% before the bell.
- The studies are being done in collaboration with Gilead Sciences (GILD).
- The company said the analyses were conducted with a simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV) model, commonly used in a preclinical setting as an analog to HIV.
- The study showed both single-vector and alternating 2-vector therapy induced robust antigen-specific T cell and antibody responses in nonhuman primates.
- The data were presented at the Keystone Symposium, titled Progress in Vaccine Development for Infectious Disease.