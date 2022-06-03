Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares are down 17% in early Friday trading after U.S. FDA briefing documents on its COVID-19 vaccine expressed concern over four cases of myocarditis -- a rare heart inflammation -- after administration of the shot in pivotal trials.

There was one cases of myocarditis observed 20 days post vaccination in the placebo arm of the pivotal studies, though the FDA said that it was unrelated to the placebo vaccination. Two cases of pericarditis were also associated in the treatment arm. The FDA said the results "raise a concern for a causal association" between the vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, and myocarditis.

"Data from passive surveillance during post-authorization use in other countries also indicate a higher than expected rate of myocarditis and pericarditis (mainly pericarditis) associated with the vaccine," according to U.S. FDA briefing documents ahead of an advisory committee meeting.

The FDA said five of the six myocarditis/pericarditis events were reported within two weeks of administration and four of them occurred in young men.

mRNA vaccines from Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna (MRNA) were also associated with rare cases of myocarditis -- also particularly in young men -- leading to warnings added to fact sheets for those vaccines.

Overall efficacy for NVX-CoV2373 was 90.4%. However, data showed that the efficacy in the those 65 years and older was only 78.6%.

The agency's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet on June 7 to discuss Novavax's (NVAX) Emergency Use Authorization request for NVX-CoV2373.

The documents note that enrollment and follow-up for the studies occurred prior to the Delta and Omicron variants becoming the dominant strains, so data on against those variants is unavailable.

"However, based on the efficacy estimate in the clinical trial of this vaccine, it is more likely than not that the vaccine will provide some meaningful level of protection against COVID-19 due to Omicron, in particular against more severe disease," the documents state.

FDA reviewers also noted that because Novavax analyses have relatively short follow-up, they were unable to determine efficacy past two months.

