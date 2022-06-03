Kintara granted 180-day extension to meet Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement
Jun. 03, 2022 9:32 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) granted 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
- The company now has until November 28, 2022 to meet the requirement.
- The company was first notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price on December 3 and was given until June 1, 2022 to regain compliance.
- If the company does not meet the minimum bid requirement during the additional 180-day extension, Nasdaq will provide written notification to the company that its common stock will be subject to delisting.
- Shares +4.81 PM
