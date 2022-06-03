Kintara granted 180-day extension to meet Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement

Jun. 03, 2022 9:32 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) granted 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
  • The company now has until November 28, 2022 to meet the requirement.
  • The company was first notified by Nasdaq of its failure to maintain a minimum bid price on December 3 and was given until June 1, 2022 to regain compliance.
  • If the company does not meet the minimum bid requirement during the additional 180-day extension, Nasdaq will provide written notification to the company that its common stock will be subject to delisting.
  • Shares +4.81 PM
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.