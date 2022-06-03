Blueprint Medicines, Deciphera gain following Turning Point sale to Bristol Myers
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) rose 2% in premarket trading, after Bristol Myers (BMY) agreed to acquire Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) for over $4B in cash.
- Stifel said in a note that buy-rated Blueprint (BPMC) came first to mind after Bristol agreed to buy TPTX. Bluelprint's BLU-945 and BLU-701 have similar development set-up as TPTX's repotrectinib. Another sympathy play may include hold-rated Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX), according to Stifel analyst Bradley Canino.
- Deciphera (DCPH) rose 0.5%.
