Blueprint Medicines, Deciphera gain following Turning Point sale to Bristol Myers

Jun. 03, 2022 9:38 AM ETBlueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC), DCPH, BDTXBMY, TPTXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) rose 2% in premarket trading,  after Bristol Myers (BMY) agreed to acquire Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) for over $4B in cash.
  • Stifel said in a note that buy-rated Blueprint (BPMC) came first to mind after Bristol agreed to buy TPTX. Bluelprint's BLU-945 and BLU-701 have similar development set-up as TPTX's repotrectinib. Another sympathy play may include hold-rated Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX), according to Stifel analyst Bradley Canino.
  • Deciphera (DCPHrose 0.5%.
  • Earlier Friday, Bristol Myers to acquire Turning Point Therapeutics for over $4B in cash.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.